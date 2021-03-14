When Shaheer Sheikh Opened Up About The Scariest Moment Of His Life

Back in 2019, Shaheer Sheikh opened up about the scariest moment of his life. In an interview, the actor spoke about his favourite movie, the coolest thing he has ever done and more trivia. When asked about the scariest thing he ever attempted, Shaheer revealed a moment in his life when he was about to drown.

Shaheer Sheikh opens up about the scariest moment of his life

Narrating the story, Shaheer Sheikh shared the details of a snorkelling trip. He told India Forums that while trying to act cool he took his life vest off and swam alone in the sea. After a period of time, the actor realised that his boat was miles away and it made him feel very scared.

Shaheer also opened up about the coolest moment of his life. He spoke about his solo trip to Gili Trawangan, which is an island in Indonesia. He said that he enjoyed staying all alone on the island. When asked about an award he would like to receive, Shaheer answered that his fans' support, appreciation and love is the ultimate award for him. In another question, when he was asked about his ultimate inspiration, Shaheer named his father.

Upcoming Shaheer Sheikh's shows in 2021

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh was approached by Ekta Kapoor for a show on ZeeTV. Reportedly, the plot may revolve around a doctor and a simple village girl. Eisha Singh of Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame was also approached to play the lead role in the show. The actors are yet to confirm their roles. The series will show the two characters falling in love with each other.

A few days ago, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share that he was headed for an audition after a long time. However, he did not disclose any information about the audition or the project.

Previously, Shaheer Sheikh was seen in Alt Balaji's Paurashpur as Veer Singh along with Milind Soman, Poulomi Das, Annu Kapoor and others. Shaheer has played many historical characters including Arjun in Mahabharat, Nanasaheb in Jhansi Ki Rani and Saleem in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat. He was also played the role of Abir Rajvansh in Disney+ Hotstar's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma.