Where Is Jimmy Kimmel? Here's Why 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Is Having Guest Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel, one of the prominent American artists is best known for his appearance in the chat show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. As the late-night show began airing on January 26, 2003, and became one of the longest late-night talk show on ABC. As the audience hasn’t witnessed the iconic host, Jimmy Kimmel in a while, there has been a buzz on the internet on why they were seeing guest hosts on the show.

Where is Jimmy Kimmel? Why is he not hosting his show?

After 18 years and 3130 episodes of the show, the host, Jimmy Kimmel took a long summer break and went on a sabbatical. He even issued a statement during one of his last episodes in which he stated, “I'm taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family, There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” It was further mentioned during the show that, “While Jimmy’s gone a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in.” As Jimmy Kimmel announced his break from the show in the summers of 2020, there have been a bunch of guests hosting the show with no news about his return.

Guest hosts on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Currently, Jimmy Kimmel live is being hosted by guest stars namely Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, David Spade, Anthony Mackie, Sarah Silverman, Julie Bowen, Maren Morris, Phoebe Robinson, Niall Horan, etc. Jimmy Kimmel took another long vacation in 2017 when he became a father while his son was born with a congenital disease who later underwent multiple open-heart surgeries. That year, the show was hosted by Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, David Spade, Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

Jimmy Kimmel has been a part of many other popular shows and movies and gained recognition for his performance. He made several cameos in movies namely The Aristocrats, Project X, Pitch Perfect 2, Ted 2, Sandy Wexler, Brad's Status, etc. He has also been a host to several other shows and ceremonies namely Charmed, American Music Awards of 2003, Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, American Music Awards of 2007, 2007 ESPY Awards, 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, and others. He will soon be seen as a voice artist for his upcoming movies namely The Boss Baby: Family Business and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

IMAGE: JIMMY KIMMEL FACEBOOK

