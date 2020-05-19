Surbhi Jyoti Or Kubbra Sait; Who Looked Better In Embellished Mermaid Gown?

Surbhi Jyoti and Kubbra Sait are two stylish actors who have successfully grabbed the attention of the audience and fashion police with their compelling style statements. While Surbhi Jyoti is a popular television personality, Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her web series and Bollywood blockbusters. In the recent past, Surbhi Jyoti and Kubbra Sait were spotted donning similar outfits. Having said so, take a look at who looked better in the embellished mermaid gown, Surbhi or Kubbra.

Also Read | Alaya F's captions to take cues from: Quirky punch lines to thoughtful quotes

Surbhi Jyoti's Mermaid Gown -

In this photoshoot, Surbhi Jyoti wore Aarti Mahtani. The Qubool Hai actor looks gorgeous wearing a golden coloured fishtail aka mermaid gown. Surbhi Jyoti looks mesmerising in her off-shoulder outfit. The Naagin actor ditched accessories and amped up the look with dewy makeup. The small-screen star has surely managed to pull the gold mermaid gown with sheer grace. Surbhi Jyoti's eye make up was one of the key holders of her princess look. Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's 'Hobbs & Shaw' has a pic of him with his father? Check the film's trivia

Kubbra Sait's Red Carpet Wardrobe -

In this Instagram post, Kubbra Sait was spotted wearing an outfit from the collections of designer Gaurav Gupta. She wore the outfit for the international award night, Emmy 2019. Kubbra stunned in Gaurav Gupta's Prism Stellar Gown. The gown has a mermaid tail ending with off-shoulder design look. The Sacred Games star pulled off the red carpet attire by pairing a similar design chocker. For glam, she left her curly hair open with a simple side-parted hairstyle. She also went for silver smokey eyes. Take a look at Kubbra Sait's Instagram.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's pics with Sidharth reflect 'Peeyu Datt' stars' strong bond

More about Surbhi Jyoti and Kubbra Sait -

Surbhi Jyoti is considered as one of the most popular and influential television actors. The star is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Jyoti started her career in regional theatre and films. She has also worked in Punjabi films, Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

On the other hand, Kubbra Sait is a multi-talented star who has done television hosting, acting and modelling. She rose to fame with her portrayal as Kuckoo in Netflix India’s first original show Sacred Games. Kubbra Sait has also been part of Bollywood blockbusters like Sultan, Ready and City Of Life, Jawaani Jaaneman, Gully Boy and others.

Also Read | Did you know Bhumi Pednekar's Jaya in 'TEPK' has a reference to Hrithik Roshan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.