Who Was The Winner Of Super Dancer Chapter 3? Find Out The Details Here

Super Dancer Chapter 4 began airing on March 27, 2021. The show made a comeback with the theme 'Bachpan ka Tyohar'. Chapter 3 of the show ended with joyous energy, promising a power-packed comeback. The children's reality show has become a household name since its first season, or as they dub it, the first chapter. The funny jokes from the hosts, to the judges' quirky salutations and gestures on the show, have become a fan-favourite on the show, in addition to the wonderful display of dance styles by the kids between ages four to thirteen. For the uninitiated, Ritvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi have been hosting the show. Super Dancer has seen some heartfelt, some funny stories, and spectacular performances throughout. Here's a throwback to Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Super Dancer Chapter 3 winner.

Who was the Super Dancer Chapter 3 winner?

Super Dancer Chapter 3 judges included Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor. The judges returned for Chapter 4 as well. Super Dancer Chapter 3 was concluded in June 2019. The winner of the show was Rupse Batabyal, a 6-year old toddler from a small village near Kolkata. Rupsa is fondly called 'Dance Ki Gudiya' by the judges because of her doll-like expressions and performances on stage. After she won the show, she expressed her intent to pursue dancing and become a dancer like Shilpa Shetty.

Rupsa won a whopping 15 Lakh rupees from the show. She beat the other finalists namely, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verma, and Jaishree Gogoi. Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt were the guest judges for the finale episode. Each finalist was awarded prize money of Rs one lakh and a Certificate of Appreciation. The sponsors of the show, awarded the Top 5 finalists with a cheque of Rs one lakh each.

The finale episode of the show saw mesmerising performances by the contestants and their gurus. Super Dancer Chapter 3 judges recounted their journey in the show and shared some heartfelt experiences. Krushna Abhishek gave a special comic performance that left everyone giggling throughout. Choreographers Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal also cheered with gusto for the participants. Shilpa Shetty gave a brilliant Bharatnatyam performance on the show.