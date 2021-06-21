World Music Day: Kailash Kher Says He Wants To Spread Happiness Through His Music

Kailash Kher is excited for World Music Day, celebrated on June 21, 2021. The Padma Shri winner is well known for numerous hits like Allah Ke Bande from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Mere Maula from Khakee, Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from Swades, Chand Sifarish from Fanaa, Ya Rabba from Saalam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love and more. Currently, the singer is a part of Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League as the captain of Mumbai Warriors. In a media statement, he spoke about his thoughts on World Music Day and more.

Kailash Kher speaks on World Music Day

"Thank God there is a day which makes people celebrate Music and its importance in life because to me, music is everything which can’t be explained in words", said the singer. Kher believes that while "words are limited, music is limitless." Further, he spoke about how important music was to him.

"Music makes a difference to me in all possible way. To be honest, I realised quite early during my childhood that people around me from different walks, even though they weren’t respected in their surroundings when they used to sing at local gatherings, they were full of joy and happiness." He explained that people's moods would be lifted because of music and that their "childlike energy became infectious".

He even spoke about how his Sufi band Kailasa and how their songs were focused on the aim of spreading happiness through music. "I want to spread happiness and joy from my music and the inspiration behind me taking up music have to be my Pita ji, Maa and all the greats in the Music World. I would love to see people respect music the way it used to be earlier. I also hope people across all walks of life help promote music", he said.

About Indian Pro Music League

Indian Pro Music League is a music-based reality show introduced by Zee TV earlier this year in February. The teams feature many Indian cities including Gujrat Rockers, Punjab Lions, UP Dabbangs, Bengal Tigers, Delhi Jammers and Mumbai Warriors. The competition showcases many Bollywood singers battling against each other. Shaan, Javed Ali, Mika Singh, Ankit Tiwari, Divya Kumar are some of the singers that are a part of the competition along with Kailash Kher.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.