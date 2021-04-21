Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal Mourns Hina Khan's Father's Demise

Popular television actor Lataa Saberwal who played the role of Hina Khan's mother in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to Instagram to express condolences regarding the death of Hina Khan's father. Hina Khan's father died of cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021, in Mumbai. Hina Khan was filming at her birthplace Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when she got the tragic news. She immediately flew back to Mumbai. The news has also shocked many colleagues of Hina Khan and they expressed their condolences on social media.

Lataa Saberwal mourns over Hina Khan's father's demise

Lataa Saberwal took to Instagram to mourn the death of Hina Khan's father. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Extremely sad to know about Hina’s dad. No words to express my grief. What a gem of a person he was. Deepest condolences to all family members". in the caption, she wrote, "No words to express my grief. What a gem of a person he was. @realhinakhan". Take a look at her post below.

Several users offered their condolences on Lataa Saberwal's post. One of the users also commented that they can't believe the news. One of the users also wrote, " Omg, it's so shocking, may his soul rest in peace". Check out the reactions on Lata Saberwal's post below.

The demise of Hina Khan's father has come as a shock to many of her colleagues. Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh, passed her condolences as she shared a picture of Hina and her father from their trip to London. Hiten Tejwani, Eijaz Khan, and Arjun Bijlani also expressed their grief on getting the news of Hina Khan's father's death. Take a look at their messages below.

sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) April 20, 2021

I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle ... @eyehinakhan . ðŸ’” — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) April 21, 2021

Nikki Tamboli also shared a tweet and wrote, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family". Other actors like Karanvir Bohra and Shardul Pandit also expressed their condolences on social media. Have a look below.

I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family.

No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever

My deepest condolence to you and your familyðŸ™ðŸ» @eyehinakhan — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 20, 2021

I’m so so sorry to hear this news @eyehinakhan my condolences... we all knew how close you were to him, may his soul Rest in peace ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 21, 2021

My heartfelt condolences . May god give you the strength to fight your grief @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) April 20, 2021

Promo Image Source: Lataa Saberwal/ Hina Khan's Instagram

