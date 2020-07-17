'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Fans Hail MishBir's Performance, Call It 'beautiful Thread'

Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is garnering major attention after the latest episode. While fans were eagerly waiting for Abir and Mishti’s romantic moments and their life post-wedding, it turns out the duo is hiding a big secret from the family. The emotional scene performed by the leads Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the latest episode has been receiving a lot of praise.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans praise Rhea and Shaheer's performance

After the latest episode, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s fans took to Twitter to praise Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma’s performance with the trending hashtag #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe. From calling their performance nerve-wracking to thanking makers for ample of Mishbir scenes, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma are widely appreciated and loved by fans. They have been sharing different stills from the show to praise their performance. Take a look at the fan reactions.

A person having a panic attack dosen’t like to be touched. I love how makers have introduced this string concept where Abir makes her feel his presence with it. I love how the makers are focusing on beautiful realistic little details like this. 🥺🙏🏻 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/V37j5G3kKt — 🤍 (@Seren94dipity) July 14, 2020

Not fan of #RheaSharma but I am gonna appreciate she is doing phenomenon as well portraying the emotions and panic attack . Her acting is beautiful and kuddos to her ❤️ #YehRIshteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/0DVebiEWeP — 𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒂.♡ (@sara_tweetsx) July 14, 2020

the amount of mishbir scenes we got in one episode today. the way makers showered us with mishbir moments today😭 pehle ek hafte lagte thhe😭😂#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/8pILVbVdzd — aer⁷ `your eyes tellツ (@jeonrealms) July 13, 2020

Beautiful thread!! Abir has always suffered due to this family. He is emotional n vulnerable when he has the feeling of losing loved ones. He just has Mish who loves him unconditionaly but now he is alone. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK #MishBir #ShaheerSheikh #RheaSharma https://t.co/0tRcEc3Hq9 — Anaya (@Anaya23454550) November 25, 2019

Rhea and Shaheer's nerve-wracking performance today👏🏼.

Rhea is outdoing herself in every episode with the correct body language, dilated eyes and shivering voice. Flawless.❤️

Shaheer was resplendent throughout. So perfect. The focus on his eyes is superior. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — 𝖓.🍇 (@_awaari) July 17, 2020

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke episode updates

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's storyline has witnessed a leap of three months. The post-wedding romance of Mishti and Abir was much awaited by the audience but instead, after the leap, the duo will be seen going through a lot of stress. Abir and Mishti were supposed to get married and be happy, however, turns out they have been hiding something. Rhea Sharma aka Mishti is seen going through PTSD which is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after an alleged crime she committed and her husband Abir aka Shaheer is seen supporting her throughout. The Mishti and Abir's emotional scene where Abir makes Mishti understand that if she will go to the police and tell about the mysterious murder story, he will go with her and also get punished. This scene was the highlight of the latest episode.

Shaheer Sheikh talks about working in the 'new normal' phase

Shaheer Shaikh opened up about his experience of shooting amid the pandemic. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Shaikh got candid about working in the 'new normal' and how the creators of the show are helping the cast and the crew. Calling the 'new normal' challenging, Shaheer asserted that the process has changed and he is getting used to it.

Interestingly, Shaheer Shaikh was asked to share his experience of working while maintaining social distancing and other government guidelines. While informing how he is coping up with it, Shaheer said that it is challenging and everyone on set is trying to help and educate each other. He further added that the makers, directors Kut and Rajan Shahi, have been cooperative and are trying their best to make the cast and the crew feel comfortable and safe.

