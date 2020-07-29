'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke': Abir Calls Out Varun's Mother For Shaming Ketki; Fans Cheer

In Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 29 episode, Abir takes stand for his sister Ketki whose engagement gets called off and she is heartbroken. When Varun's family visits Abir's home to settle the differences over the broken engagement, Varun's mother taunts Ketki in front of Abir. Abir takes a dig at her and gives it back saying instead of finding mistakes in the woman, maybe they should have taught the value of respecting women to their sons. Fans have been praising Shaheer Sheikh who plays Abir for enacting this scene effectively.

Fans' reaction

Fans and viewers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have loved the scene that will be seen in the next episode to be aired on July 29. They are lauding the lead actor Shaheer for giving a powerful performance. One of the users wrote, "I feel sooo proud that #Abir took a strong stand for #Mishti! Everyone was continuously blaming #Mishti for no reason!! #Varun's Mom is such a Ridiculous and a very narrow minded lady!! And all other family members are hypocrites! ‍ #Abir #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK #Mishti" (sic). "Kudos to the writers of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe Strong content w/ impactful dialogues thru #ShaheerSheikh’s powerful performance..thoroughly apt and a need of the hour! While women are taught to safeguard a family’s dignity, it is men who should learn to respect a woman’s dignity!" (sic), another fan tweeted. Check out more tweets below:

So i say ABIR RAJVANSH a big big Clap 👏👏and a huge hats of to U.🙌🙌loved the care n love he showered today.

Yes he is an excellent man, And that is what makes him real. I am glad he is in Mishtis life. She is one lucky person. #YRHPK @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/Jk4liJeyRq — @Drashti_Geet (@a_mayuri) July 28, 2020

Today’s episode reminded me of the shaayari where Abir said “Farz hain jitne duniya mein sab aurat ke hi naam hi kyun.” Dialogue writers take a bow! The way Abir took a stand for all the women out there was much needed. @Shaheer_S your performance was so powerful! ❤️🌟 #YRHPK — Harshita ✨ (@harshitabajajj) July 29, 2020

#Varun's Mom :: Samaj m Beti hi ghar ki izzat hoti h!#Abir:: Or Ye Sach bhi nhi badal skta ki Iss Izzat ki Izzat krna kuch log apne beton ko sikhana bhool jaate h!!👏👏

Well Done #Abir! Best dialogue! 👏

Why she didn't taught her son to respect Women! #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK — Garima (@niaupadhyay) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, in other news, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ritvik Arora might no longer be seen on the show. According to recent reports, recently, the production house of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stated that there was an actor on the show who was acting quite unprofessionally. Later, talking to an entertainment portal, the producer Rajan Shahi confirmed the news and said that the actor was Ritvik Arora. He told the media portal about how Rtivik had asked their team to talk to his father, and then his father had demanded to double his fee.

Responding to the claims during an interview with a media agency, Ritik Arora said that his uncle had died of coronavirus, which was a cause of concern for him, adding to his worries was the news of Parth Samthaan testing positive. He further added that his father had asked for a fee hike but not double his salary. He further clarified that the only purpose of asking a fee hike was to ensure that the production house wouldn't contact him for a while.

