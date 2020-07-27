'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Star Ritvik Arora To No Longer Be Part Of The Show?

Ritvik Arora, who plays Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, might no longer be seen on the show. As per reports, producer of the show Rajan Shahi credited his leave to unpleasant behaviour but Ritvik Arora had a different story to tell. Read ahead to know why Ritvik Arora will no longer portray the role of Kunal anymore.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke': Rhea Sharma speaks about equation with Ruslaan Mumtaz

According to many reports, a few days earlier, the production house of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke had claimed that there was a certain actor on the show who was acting quite unprofessionally. This news has been confirmed by producer Rajan Shahi that it was Ritvik Arora. Rajan, in an interview with a media portal, talked about how Rtivik had asked their team to talk to his father, and then his father had demanded a fee hike to double his original salary.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' cast: Rhea as Mishti, Shaheer as Abir & other actors

Ranjan explained in the interview that Ritvik's father had been very rude and mentioned that matters should always be discussed positively. He also mentioned that he got a few messages from his father apologising for his behaviour and blaming it on the pandemic. Ranjan confessed that they had been quite accommodating for people who had genuine concerns over COVID-19 but Ritvik had a history of being unprofessional and the production house had already incurred loss previously once because of it. Finally, he said that he didn't mind replacing Ritvik Arora on the show.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' cast picks golden theme for Ketki's sangeet ceremony; see pics

Ritvik Arora also gave an interview with a media agency where he talked about his side of the story. Ritvik mentioned that his uncle had died of the coronavirus, which worried him a lot and then even Parth Samthaan tested positive that made him quite scared. About the fee hike allegations, Ritvik said that his father had asked for a fee hike but not double and the only purpose of proposing a fee hike was so that the production house wouldn't contact him for a while.

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke July 22 written update: Abir finds out the truth about Varun

Miscommunication is to be blamed

Ritvik Arora said in the interview that he could vouch for his father that he wasn't rude at all and mentioned that the issue had been created due to miscommunication. He also mentioned that he would like to return and it is the production house that has not responded yet. However, many reports have stated that the actor will no longer be seen on the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Ritvik Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.