Zain Imam And Shrenu Parikh's Best Moments From Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna

Zain Imam is an Indian television star who is known for his acting in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Naamkarann. In both the daily soaps he starred in, his romantic scenes have created a buzz in the audience, especially with Shrenu Parikh. Fans loved the romantic chemistry of the couple on the TV show. The Star Plus show won the hearts of many people. Fans also say that Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh look like a real couple off-screen too. However, now that the show is off-air, netizens want to see them once again, maybe in another TV show. Let us take a look at some of their best moments in the daily soap.

Best moments of Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh from Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna

Romantic scene

Pooja Sharma is working in the kitchen. At that point of time, Kabir Mittal comes and distracts her. Take a look at the adorable couple.

Twisted to the plot

The scene has a different twist to it. The romantic couple starting hating each other. Their relationship falls apart after they know the truth about each other. Take a look at one of the best moment of the show.

Pooja's negative side

Pooja also unleashes her negative character in the TV show. No one knows why she is doing this to her family. Take a look at the video.

Appearances can be deceptive and so is Jhanvi, the perfect bahu of the Mittal household. Fueled by revenge, she's planning a sinister future for her beloved in-laws & no one knows why.



Catch Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna on #StarPlus Mon - Fri @ 6pm.#BollywoodSeriesOnStarTimes pic.twitter.com/5n8nqs7ogx — StarTimes Nigeria (@StarTimes_Ng) June 4, 2019

