A Look At Liza Minnelli's Wedding Dress Designed By Halston; Read Details

The recent Netflix miniseries, Halston is giving fans major insights into the friendship that Roy Halston and Liza Minnelli shared. The latter tied the knot five times since 1967 and wore a custom made pantsuit designed by best friend Halston for her second wedding. Read along to know more about the duo’s friendship.

A look at Liza Minelli’s wedding dress designed by Halston

The third episode of the Daniel Minahan directed miniseries features Liza’s wedding with Jack Haley in 1974. For the ceremony, Minelli wore a bright yellow pantsuit which was designed for her by close friend and designer Roy Halston. Fans have time and again speculated that Liza, who is late actor Judy Garland’s daughter chose the colour as a tribute to her mother, whose movie The Wizard of Oz, featured a yellow brick road.

Still from Netflix mini-series Halston

As per Marilyn Beck, a columnist, the wedding that was performed at the Montecito church in CA, was a tribute to Judy. Garland had passed away five years ahead of the marriage and Jack Haley’s father was also her co-star as Tin Tin Man, in The Wizard of Oz. In her description of the wedding, Beck also shared that in the reception that followed the wedding, Liza wore a black velvet gown accompanied by replicas of the red jewelled slippers that Judy Garland donned in The Wizard of Oz.

The Netflix show features Halston guiding Krysta Rodriguez’s character Liza on the steps of the church while he fixes the details on her pantsuit. He says to her, “Repeat after me: I am going to marry the man of my year”. Liza’s wedding with Jack Haley was the second of her four weddings; her first wedding was with Australian performer Peter Allen in 1967.

After this, she went on to marry Mark Gero in 1979, which was also attended by Halston. She wore white dresses to both her weddings with Peter and Mark, which were also seen in the show. Her fourth and last wedding was to producer David Gest in 2002 for which she wore a silk Bob Mackie gown; the couple parted ways in 2007.

