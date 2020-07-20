A Suitable Boy Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Recently, BBC dropped the official trailer of its upcoming drama show, A Suitable Boy. It has caught the eyes of several fans of the show and they are highly eager for its release. For the time being, here are the details for A Suitable Boy cast, for those who can hardly wait for the show's release. Read on:

The cast of A Suitable Boy

Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra

Tanya Maniktala is the lead character of the upcoming show. She will play the role of an Indian girl named Lata Mehra, who lives in 1951 in North India. The show is based on a novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, which revolves around the character of Lata Mehra. Maniktala has previously worked in Flames and played the character of Ishita.

Tabu as Saeeda Bai

Tabu will play one of the most important characters in this show. She will play the role of a prostitute named Saeeda Bai. The trailer also depicts how her presence leads to crucial events. Tabu was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman as Ananya, a hippie woman. It was a 2020 Saif Ali Khan starrer which also featured Alaya Furniturewala in a major role.

Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor

In the miniseries, Khatter will be seen easing in the role of Maan Kapoor. He is one of the lead characters of the show. The actor has previously worked in films like Dhadak, Beyond the Clouds, Udta Punjab, and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. The actor is also set for the release of his film Khaali Peeli, which will also feature Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Supporting Actors in A Suitable Boy

Rasika Dugal as Savita Mehra Kapoor

In A Suitable Boy, Rasika Dugal will also star in an important supporting role. She will be playing the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor. Dugal is also set for the release of Mirzapur’s second season.

Vijay Varma as Rasheed

The show will also feature Vijay Varma, who is most known for the character of Moeen Arif, from the film Gully Boy. Varma is also set for the release of the film Yaara, which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. It will also feature Shruti Haasan, Mohommed Ali Shah, Imran Hasnee, and others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.