One of the popular series Aarya starring actor Sushmita Sen in the lead that garnered immense love from the fans is back with the second season. The suspense thriller series directed by Ram Madhvani is back again with another power-packed and riveting season of the International Emmy nominated Hotstar Specials. The makers shared the poster of the series with an intriguing teaser.

The teaser of the much-awaited series pledges a compelling and impactful story that sees Sushmita's (Aarya) avenge her husband’s death at all costs. The teaser promises viewers a thrilling and spine-chilling watch as Aarya Sareen maneuvers a grittier, darker journey in the rousing second season of Aarya. The look reveals actor Sushmita Sen in her ferocious and intense look covered in raging red colours as the poster brings back the lioness fighting the odds to save her family.

Emmy Nominated crime-thriller Aarya returns with a new season; watch teaser

Talking about the smashing success of the first season and now returning with a sequel, the director in a statement shared that:

"The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season were heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. The show's nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya's journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge.''

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, the series marked Sen's return to acting after a long hiatus. The series follows the story of Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, who is unaware of her husband's illegal activities. Her life takes a turn for the worse when her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, is mysteriously killed. Taking it upon herself to protect her three kids, Aarya joins a gang to become a mafia queen and seeks revenge for her husband's death.

IMAGE: Instagram/SushmitaSen47