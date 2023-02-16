Adarsh Gourav To Star Alongside Meryl Streep And Tobey Maguire In Extrapolations

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is set to appear in Hollywood anthology Extrapolations. Gourav, who is popular for his work in Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger, will be featured in the show alongside acclaimed Hollywood stars.

Apart from him, the show also stars Meryl Streep, Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington, Birdman's Edward Norton, Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and other famous global celebrities. Adarsh Gourav took to Instagram and shared the trailer of Extrapolations. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude for working with big names and gave away the release date of the upcoming anthology.

"A window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th of March only on @appletvplus Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with @gaz_choudhry @zuleikharobinson @houseofwaris and Keri Russell#extrapolations".

Extrapolations will span eight episodes while depicting a 33-year-long trajectory of Earth. The show is based on climate change and how the characters are dealing with its consequences. Director Scott Z. Burns, who is popular for his work on the Matt Damon and Jude Law starrer Contagion, directed the project.

More on Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav is popular for his work in The White Tiger, where he worked alongside the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao. Gourav also earned a BAFTA nomination in the Best Leading Actor category.

Gourav will also be featured in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming effort Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.