Adult Web Series Case: Ekta Kapoor Withdraws SC Plea Post Relief From Arrest By Patna HC

Producer Ekta Kapoor withdraws plea from the Supreme Court following relief from Patna High Court. The plea was filed by Kapoor in SC challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

On this, Producer Ekta Kapoor got relief from the Patna High Court in the XXX web series case.

Patna HC assured that no action will be taken against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor, following which she got immediate relief from arrest.

Earlier, the Supreme Court came down heavily on producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.



In the last hearing: the SC bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar said: Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters.

