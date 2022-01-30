After 'Squid Game', Korean Series 'All Of Us Are Dead' Rules Netflix TV Rankings Worldwide

Netflix's latest Korean web series All Of Us Are Dead premiered this week and has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its trailer got unveiled. The new thriller/survival drama focuses on a set of school students as they struggle to survive after flesh-eating zombies take over their school premises. According to a report by Pinkvilla, All of Us Are Dead has topped Netflix's TV rankings worldwide.

This makes the zombie series the second among K dramas to top the chart, post the record-breaking survival thriller show, Squid Game. All Of Us Are Dead stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo in the lead roles. It is based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011.

All Of Us Are Dead tops Netflix's TV Shows worldwide

One of the highly-anticipated K dramas, All Of Us Are Dead released on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and features a total of 12 episodes. All of Us Are Dead is helmed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. Chun Sung-il penned all 12 episodes of the first season. The official synopsis of the show read, "A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape."

Twitteratis have started pouring their reviews as they watched the episodes, with one user quipping that the ensemble cast took on their roles brilliantly. Another hailed the opening sequence, mentioning that it fully captivated their attention, while many claimed it as the 'best horror series on Netflix'.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Lee Yoo-mi who shot to fame with her role in Squid Game, where she played Ji-Yeong (player 240). She later sacrifices her life to save a fellow contestant Kang Sae-byeok. The series promises a lot of blood and gore as the group of students evade their infected counterparts and try to stay alive in the hope of someone rescuing them. The series has faced postponements owing to the COVID-19 virus spread in South Korea. Netflix had announced the series back in April 2020, with production getting underway in the summer of 2020.

Image: Instagram/Netflixmy