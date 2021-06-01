Alec Baldwin Reveals The Character That He Wanted To Play In 'The Sopranos'

Alec Baldwin has appeared in a long list of popular films and TV shows during the course of his career. However, he has recently opened up about his desire to star in yet another popular show – The Sopranos. In his interview with the Talking Sopranos podcast, the actor spoke in detail about the character he wanted to play in the crime drama series. He revealed that he wanted to specifically play the character of the person who “whacks” Tony Soprano in the series, along with the efforts that he made to bag that role.

Alec Baldwin in wanting to “whack” Tony Soprano

While Alec Baldwin is usually entrusted to play some of the major characters in his films, he has confessed that he simply wished to play the person who kills Tony Soprano in the series. He reminisced about a call that he had made to ask for the role, saying that he is the person to call whenever it was time to kill off the character in the show. He also confessed that part of the reason why he wanted to play the role was because he is “madly in love” with the character of Carmella Soprani, played by Edie Falco.

However, he received a sarcastic response from the other end, which said that his name would be added beside all the other “Irish actors who think” they should star in the show. In the podcast, Alec went on to heap praises on the idea of the show and also stated the aspects that he likes about it. He said that everyone associated with the show is making efforts towards the “same goal”. He also added that the show has been backed by great acting and writing.

James Gandolfini has played the character of Tony in The Sopranos cast. The show also features other known actors such as Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Braco amongst others. Alec Baldwin, on the other hand, has starred in popular films such as Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, The Aviator, The Departed and many more.

IMAGE: ALEC BALDWIN'S INSTAGRAM & STILLS FROM 'THE SOPRANOS'

