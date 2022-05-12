Ali Fazal Shares Teasing BTS Pic From 'Mirzapur' Season 3; Fans Say 'Guddu Bhaiya Is Back'

After the two successful seasons of the popular gangster drama Mirzapur, the entire star cast has reunited for the renewal of the third season. On April 28, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the renewal of a long list of popular web series including The Family Man, Mirzapur, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Four More Shots Please, Made In Heaven, Panchayat, Mumbai Diaries, and Patal Lok.

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of gangster Guddu Pandit in the series, teased fans with a picture of him in character, on Instagram. The Fukrey actor piqued the curiosity of the fans after he announced that he was soon beginning work on the show. The announcement got fans of the show excited, who really pinned their hope on the third installment of Mirzapur.

Ali Fazal shares BTS pic teasing Mirzapur 3

The crime thriller series Mirzapur 1 and Mirzapur 2 aired in 2018 and 2020 respectively. In the monochronic picture shared by Ali on Instagram, he can be seen leaving fans nostalgic as he holds a gun with a fierce look on his face in a dusty and old room.

While divulging more details about the series, the actor wrote, "And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on. Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aa rahe hain .. apne aap. (No sticks and stones, now shoes will rain from below and bullets from above. Guddu is returning all by himself).”

Excited fans could not curtail their happiness and stormed the comment section with their hot takes while revealing how they are keeping their fingers crossed to watch the series soon.

One of the users wrote, "Bhaiya me bhaiya guddu bhaiya.! season 3," along with several heart-face emoticons. Another user wrote, "Jaldi season 3 laiye guddu bhaiya... fir season 4 ka wait bhi to karna hai."

One other user also shared his excitement and commented, "Aree guddu bhaiya is back," while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Guddu bhaiya is back."



The story of the crime thriller series Mirzapur focuses on the small UP town and the intertwined fates of two families. One is led by the local strongman and don Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), while the other is by Ali’s Guddu. Apart from the two stars mentioned above, the series also stars Rasika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliFazal09/Twitter/YeHaiMirzapur