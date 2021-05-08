Ali Wong Set To Play Adult Version Of 'Erin' In Amazon's Paper Girls Series Adaptation

Ali Wong is set to appear in Paper Girls which hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B. The show is an adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name written by Brian K Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang who has also served as the executive producer of the show. According to Variety, The Always Be My Maybe star will be joining the Paper Girls cast members Fast Layne's Sofia Rosinsky, Cherish the Day's Camryn Jones, Altered Carbon's Riley Lai Nelet, and A Christmas Melody's Fina Strazza.

A look at Paper Girls characters and plot

Paper Girls follows the story of four young women Mac, Tiffany, Erin, and KJ. While out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988 they become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time travelers which sends them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between their present, the past, and the future they will encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

According to TV Line, Ali Wong will be essaying the role of the Adult version of Erin, the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng, played by Nelet, grows up to become. The two Erins will be coming face-to-face in the series. They are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, and ambitions. The young Erin will have to embrace the reality of the grown-up life.

About Paper Girls crew

Stephany Folsom and Christopher C. Rogers will be serving as co-showrunners on Paper Girls. They will also be also serving as executive producers along with the Paper Girls graphic novel creators, Christopher Cantwell, and Plan B. The show is set to go on floors in Chicago this year.

About Ali Wong's shows and other projects

Ali Wong is known for her Netflix comedy specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife in 2016 and 2018, respectively, which received critical acclaim. She is also known for her lead in the 2019 film Always Be My Maybe opposite Randall Park, which she had co-written and severed as a producer as well. At present, she voices the title character Roberta "Bertie" in the critically acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie. She is also the main cast member of ABC Show American Housewife.

