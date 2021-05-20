All About Andy Bassich And Denise Becker On 'Life Below Zero'; Read Details

Life Below Zero stars Andy Bassich and Denise Becker have been together for a while after they started dating sometime in 2017. The latter is a trauma nurse who met Andy when he suffered from his hip injury and the two formed a bond. Read further to know more detail about the couple and what they have been up to.

All about Andy Bassich and Denise Becker on Life Below Zero

According to Distractify, the couple first met when Denise was accompanying a Boy Scouts group for a canoe trip. She had assured the viewers back then that she is made for the wilderness and can definitely lead a life in Alaska. The couple got to spend quite some time together, when Andy suffered from his hip injury back in 2018, which led to two infections that proved near–fatal for him and landed him with crutches.

The couple has been together since and also feature in the current season of the show. Prior to this, Andy was married to Kate Rourke who has also appeared on several seasons of the Nat Geo reality series. The couple called it quits back in 2015 and the outlet mentions that Kate confessed about Andy being a mentally and physically abusive partner. She is now residing in Newfoundland, Canada and actively shares updates about her life on her Facebook handle.

Denise Becker shares updates from her life in Alaska

Denise Becker is moderately active on her Instagram account and makes a post every few weeks. She shares her life in the Alaskan conditions, with their huskies and how they are trained for the situations. The most recent picture that the trauma nurse shared was on February 23, 2021, where she uploaded a picture of herself covered up in heavy winter clothing as she took a selfie on her morning run alongside a picture of the couple’s dogs.

She expressed in her caption that it’s the excited doggos and the (otherwise extreme) – 42 temperature that pumps her for the workout. Denise’ caption read, “Excited puppies and -42 degrees fuels the perfect morning workout to start the day. #calicobluff #alaskaoutdoors #sleddog #runningismytherapy”.

