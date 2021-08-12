'All American Season 4': Read About Its Netflix Release, Cast & What To Expect From Show

All American fans who recently completed the third season of the show, and are excited about the fourth season have some good news. The latest season is just two months away. Right from the release date, to what can be expected from the fourth season, here's all you need to know about the series:

When is All American Season 4 releasing?

The fourth season of the series airs on October 25. It was in February that the series had been renewed, and later, the release date too was announced.

All American on Netflix?

While the show originally aired on CW, with 19 episodes of the third season playing from January to July, it was after the television airing that the show was released on Netflix. All three seasons of the show are available on Netflix since July 27. The fourth season is likely to air on the OTT platform in the spring of 2022.

What to expect in All American season 4?

Season 3 of the show ended on a cliffhanger with Coop and Mo's confrontation and the emergence of Preach during the fight. Better clarity on what exactly happened will be available in the fourth season.

Viewers' excitement for the championship game result between Beverly High and South Crenshaw, too, heightened after the teams got into a brawl. More on it will be among the anticipated details in Season 4.

Asher's life-threatening heart condition was among the impactful points of Season 3 and more details on it, as to how he can return to the field, as well as his scholarship to play for Coastal California, could find a mention in the upcoming season. Carrie's unstable mind and Layla possibly being in danger because of that is another plotline that could likely be resolved in Season 4.

The other developments in Season 4 could include the characters completing their senior year of high school, gearing up for college and thinking ahead about their future. Whether Coach Baker would forgive Jordan and Spencer for training behind his back would be among other things to look forward to in the upcoming season.



Cast of All American

The show is inspired by the real life story of American footballer Spencer Paysinger, played by Daniel Ezra in the series. The other members of the cast include Bre-Z in the role of Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan essaying Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian portraying the character of Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Monét Mazur playing Laura Fine-Baker and Taye Diggs in the role of Billy Baker.

The cast of Season 4 is not yet confirmed, though the regulars are expected to return.





