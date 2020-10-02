Allahabad HC Rejects PIL Seeking Ban On Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'; Read

Ever since the release of web series Paatal Lok, the show has found itself in various controversies. The show which released on Amazon Prime earlier this year earned critical acclaim and also praises from audiences. However, the show was also facing backlash from people for its content as they found that it is offensive and controversial.

The makers of Pataal Lok web series are now in big relief as the Allahabad HC has rejected a fresh PIL that sought the court’s direction to stop the broadcast of the Amazon Prime web series. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Allahabad HC rejects PIL seeking Paatal Lok ban

Allahabad HC has rejected a fresh PIL on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The PIL was seeking the court’s direction demanding to stop the broadcast of the web series on Amazon Prime. The Allahabad HC refused to accept the petition and intervene in the matter. Allahabad HC also mentioned that the petitioner should make a complaint before a competent central government authority.

The High Court further directed the petitioner to file a complaint in four weeks. In its order, the court said that the competent authority should take a call as per laid procedures. Here is a look at the order by Allahabad HC.

Also Read | Allahabad HC Keeps In Abeyance Its Order On Stray Dogs

Also Read | Priyanka Vadra Lauds Allahabad HC Verdict In Kafeel Khan Case, Taunts UP Govt On 'malice'

In the PIL, the petitioner has alleged that the content of the web series is very controversial. It also added that the show depicts things contrary to the principles of ‘Sanatan Dharma’. The petition alleged that the broadcast violates the fundamental rights mentioned in Article 25 and 26. The Public Interest Litigation for Paatal Lok Ban was filed by advocate Sangeeta Gupta. The matter was then taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddharth Verma.

Also Read | Hathras Case: Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notices To UP Govt

Also Read | Allahabad HC Asks Centre To Apprise It Of Progress On COVID-19 Vaccine

Paatal Lok controversy

Earlier, Calcutta High Court had also dismissed the plea seeking Paatal Lok ban on Amazon Prime. The plea was filed by a petitioner named Pranay Rai who contended that several scenes of the Paatal Lok web series are defamatory to Nepalese people and also put a bad disclosure of the Nepalese community. The PIL was disposed of by the High Court against the web series. The court further directed to consider the grievances raised in regards to the content of the series and pass appropriate and justifiable order.

Image Credits: A still from Pataal Lok trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.