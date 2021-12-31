Amazon Prime Video January 2022 Releases: List Of Upcoming Web Series & Films To Watch

2021 was a great year for streaming giants in general as the world witnessed the boom of OTT space compared to 2020. With the theatres and cinema halls shut down owing to the pandemic, popular studios and filmmakers turned towards OTT platforms to release their movies. OTT space also served as an optimum medium to deliver fresh and out of the box content before the audience in the form of mini-series and web shows. As the world brace to welcome 2022, take a look at the list of upcoming movies and series slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022?

1. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Release date: January 01, 2022

The cast of the Harry Potter franchise will be returning for a much-awaited special reunion episode. The episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will bring back Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and several other cast members of the popular fantasy film series to the shiny hallways of Hogwarts. The reunion episode will stream exclusively on HBO Max, however, since the service is not available for users in India, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Tender Bar

Release date: January 07, 2022

The Tender Bar is a coming-of-age drama film directed by George Clooney and is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer, and recounts Moehringer's life growing up in Long Island. It stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd in pivotal roles. The movie met with mixed reviews from critics, however, Affleck was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture category.

3. Gehraiyaan

Release date: January 25, 2022

Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama movie helmed by Shakun Batra and stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday in the lead alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. Deepika recently shared the teaser of the movie on her Instagram handle and called it "A piece of my heart."

4. Hotel Transylvania: Transofrmania

Release date: January 14, 2022

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, also dubbed as Hotel Transylvania 4, is the fourth and final instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise and the sequel to the 2018 movie Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. It features the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, and Asher Blinkoff.

Other movies slated for January release in Amazon Prime Video

127 hours

Ace Ventura

Ace Ventura: When nature calls

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

John Tucker Must Die

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible III

As We See It

Needle In A Timestack

