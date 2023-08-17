American Horror Story Season 12 Gets Release Date, Know When And Where To Watch

Ryan Murphy has come a long way in establishing himself as an acclaimed producer, courtesy his lineup of goosebump-inducing stories for television. His most popular and long-running title in this regard, has been the American Horror Story franchise. American Horror Story is now ready with its twelfth installment.

3 things you need to know

American Horror Story will feature Kim Kardashian as part of the ensemble cast.

Season 12, like many of the previous seasons, will debut in two halves.

This is the first season in the franchise to be have an adapted screenplay as opposed to an original one.

American Horror Story season 12 locks its digital release date

American Horror Story season 12, officially titled American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One, will be premiering on September 20 this year. The series will be available for streaming on FX and Hulu. In India, viewers can watch the twelfth season of American Horror Story on Disney + Hotstar.

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023



Each season of American Horror Story deals with a singular theme, usually vastly different from preceding and succeeding seasons. Previously, American Horror Story has portrayed the themes Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freakshow, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature and NYC. The twelfth addition to this will be Delicate. Unlike the previous original screenplays for the franchise, AHS: Delicate is adapted from the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. Kim Kardashian will hold a role in the season along side AHS veteran Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and others.

Ryan Murphy is on a roll

Ryan Murphy recently launched the his own eponymous production company. The producer already has several critically acclaimed titles under his belt. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was its first venture which featured Evan Peters in the titular role. Incidentally, Evan Peters has featured in a majority of AHS seasons in the past. Besides this, the production house also launched limited series The Watcher which notably starred Naomi Watts. More details on the second part of AHS: Delicate, are yet to be revealed.