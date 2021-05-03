'American Idol': Katy Perry Borrows Orlando Bloom's 'LOTR' Ears For Her Tinker Bell Outfit

American Idol was on a break last week due to the Oscars. However, the ABC show aired on Sunday with a live telecast. The top 10 contestants sang songs from Disney movies. To show her support to American Idol's Disney Night 2021, one of the judges, Katy Perry wore a Tinker Bell costume and spoke about it in a virtual QnA. Here's what the singer had to say about Tinker Bell as a character.

Katy Perry borrowed Orlando Bloom's ears for her Tinker Bell outfit

Katy Perry on American Idol was seen encouraging the contestants along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. She celebrated American Idol's Disney Night 2021 by wearing Tinker Bell's green dress with wings and prosthetic ears. Talking about the prosthetic ears that she wore, Katy mentioned that she borrowed them from her husband Orlando Bloom who played the role of Legolas in The Lord of the Rings film series.

While talking about Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, Katy shared that Tinker has a little bit of sass and has a good sense of humour. Katy resonates with the character as she is a bit scrappy and messy all the time. Katy personally also likes to be playful and believes in magic. She also tries to find the best in every person just like Tinker Bell. She also shared the process of how she got ready as the character. In one of the photos she shared, Katy was putting on her prosthetic ears and dyed her eyebrow hair into green colour. She also mentioned that she will be dyeing her eyebrow hair back to normal after the episode.

About American Idol finalists 2021

Ryan Seacrest revealed the name of a past contestant who will get to be the wild card entry in the show. He mentioned that Arthur Gunn who was the runner up in the previous season will be making a comeback. Fans cast their votes to decide which 7 out 10 contestants will be the top 7 American Idol finalists in 2021. And they were announced to be Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Hunter Metts, Caleb Kennedy, Grace Kinstler and Arthur Gunn.

Promo Image Source: Katy Perry's Instagram