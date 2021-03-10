'Anchors Aweigh' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Anchors Aweigh is one of the evergreen films of Hollywood directed by George Sidney. The plot of the film revolves around two sailors who go for a four-day shore leave in Hollywood and meet a lady, who aspires to make it big in films. The film went on to received quite a few nominations for prestigious awards, including the Oscars. It has a long star cast filled with experienced actors playing various roles. Following is a list of actors who have played the major roles in the cast of Anchors Aweigh.

Anchors Aweigh cast

Frank Sinatra as Clarence “Brooklyn” Doolittle

Frank Sinatra is regarded as one of the most popular names in Hollywood, being both an actor and a singer. He has played the lead opposite Gene Kelly in this film. He has a long list of popular films under his belt, including The Detective, From Here to Eternity, The Manchurian Candidate, Robin and the 7 Hoods and many more. As a singer, he released several albums and songs that are enjoyed by his fans even today.

Gene Kelly as Joseph “Joe” Brady

Much like Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly has also created a strong legacy both as an actor and a singer. He has played the parallel lead alongside Sinatra in this film. Some of his popular films include Du Barry Was a Lady, Thousands Cheer, Cover Girl and many more. He was nominated for the Academy Award for the Best Actor owing to his role in Anchors Aweigh.

Kathryn Grayson as Susan Abbott

Kathryn Grayson is yet another experienced actor in Anchors Aweigh cast, who has played the role of Susan, who gets instantly liked by Clarence. Some of the top films featuring Kathryn include Thousands Cheer, Kiss Me Kate and others. She has also worked in several theatre productions such as Madama Butterfly and Orpheus in the Underworld.

Dean Stockwell as Donald Martin

Dean Stockwell has portrayed the role of Donald, who is the nephew of Susan in this film. This was one of the earliest films of Stockwell. He went on to work in other popular films such as The Manchurian Candidate, The Shadow Men, The Venice Project and others.