Angela Deem Loses 100 Pounds After Her Weight Loss Surgery, Says Husband Wasn't Supportive

Angela Deem is known for her show 90 Days Fiance on TLC. She recently opened up about losing 100 pounds after her weight loss surgery last year. She also mentioned that her husband Michael Ilesanmi was not very supportive of her decision. Here's what Angela Deem had to say about her major weight loss and her husband.

Angela Deem's husband was not supportive of her weight loss surgery decision

The 54-year-old reality show star told Entertainment Tonight that she is glad she took the decision for her health because it is so much better now. While talking about her weight loss surgery she said that if she wouldn't have gotten it, she would have had a heart attack by now. She got five surgeries in a day last year which include gastric sleeve surgery, a breast reduction and liposuction. The doctor found out that she had two hernias and had to get them out too.

Angela Deem's husband, 32-year-old Michael Ilesanmi from Nigeria was openly against her decision. However, she did not care about his opinion. The 90 Days Fiance spoke about how she made sure she kept a track of her diet and lifestyle and changed it drastically. She had to cut down on junk food like hamburgers or cake. She added that the surgery would help one get started but people have to make sure that they change their diet. There is no guarantee that they will gain that weight again. She said that it was a journey and there's a rainbow at the end of it. She has never felt this good in her life.

Talking about her transformation, Andela Deem said that she was alone while taking the decision. However, when she got her breasts reduced, her husband was happy with it. He wasn't there for her at that time but has now gotten over it. She will not be having any more surgeries in the future. Angela Deem's weight loss journey will be seen in the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? She wants to show her fans how her decision impacted her life massively.

