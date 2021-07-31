Ankush Bahuguna's Sister Tragically Passes Away At 36, Actor Pens A Heartbreaking Note

Actor and content creator Ankush Bahuguna is quite active on various social media platforms. Bahuguna on Saturday took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed his sister's death. The content creator announced the news that his sister passed away at the age of 36 in Mumbai, due to kidney failure. He dropped a series of pictures including a throwback picture from his childhood. Take a look.

The first picture shows a bed, while the second one features a brown coloured doormat. The third picture is a childhood picture featuring himself, and his sister. The YouTuber penned a long heartfelt caption while mourning his sister's death.

He wrote, "That was her side of the bed, & that’s the Janamaz (rug) she prayed on. Aisha, my sister. She left us yesterday leaving this house & our lives empty. I couldn’t meet her in her last few moments. I was in Mumbai when it happened, got back home just in time for her burial (she followed Islam) to see her. So much of this doesn’t make sense. How we’re supposed to accept her absence. How life could be so difficult for someone just 36 years old. How someone could be so brave to go through it all with so much sabr. She suffered from kidney failure and her body was dependent on dialysis for roughly the last two years. Her heart was weak too. Sometimes, she struggled to breathe, literally. She moved in with us in the pandemic," Bahuguna wrote.

Ankush Bahuguna added, "We shared the room. We’d often be up all night because the severe restlessness in her body won’t allow her to lay still for a minute. The last few weeks weren’t easy for her. But she fought every single day until she couldn’t. She wanted to see the hills. “Mujhe pahad le chalo, mujhe pahad dekhne hai” that’s all she wanted lately. Travel wasn’t feasible for her."

He said, "But I promised her I’ll show her the hills. @theurbanhippiestrail & I were to take her on a trip this Rakhi. I feared this may be our only chance. The fear came true. Sooner than we could imagine. I couldn’t take her to the hills, the only thing she wanted. I walk around the house and her voice still rings in my head."

"There was so much she didn’t know about me & my life, when do I get to tell her now? It’s killing me that I don’t know where she is. Wherever she is, are there hills around? I hope so. Hills & a lot of mist. Can she read this? I’ll never know, I guess. I hope she can finally breathe freely & eat all the street food in the world & is close to God. I hope her suffering is over. We’ll learn to make our peace with her absence. For now, I’ll keep this janamaz with me." His note concluded, "I don’t believe in God but if you do, please pray for my family. My parents have lost a child & they need strength. Choti Di, if you’re reading this, I’ll miss you, my roommate."

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ankush Bahuguna has been using his social media handles as a means to amplify plasma requests and connect plasma donors with recipients. The actor has created several videos requesting eligible plasma donors to step up and help others in need.

