Anupam Kher Exits New Amsterdam, Won't Be Returning As Medical Drama's Regular Dr Vijay

Anupam Kher has exited NBC medical drama New Amsterdam. Kher essayed the role of Dr. Vijay in the series and had appeared as a regular ever since its debut in 2018. The news of Kher's exit was confirmed by Deadline, after Tuesday night's episode in which his colleague Dr. Iggy Frome, played by Tyler Labine, at Bellevue Hospital, learned that Dr. Kapoor resigned from his duties.

The third season of New Amsterdam, which aired on March 2, 2021, showed hospital staffers facing the Covid-19 pandemic. The members of Bellevue Hospital contacted the infectious disease including Anupam Kher's character Dr. Kapoor. In addition, he also underwent open-heart surgery followed by a difficult rehabilitation process that left him unable to resume his job. Dr. Vijay was last seen in season 3 when he was fighting for his life.

According to Distractify, his colleague Iggy was furious in the episode by his resignation because he did not mention it in their conversations while Dr. Kapoor was in recovery. He was seen leaving angry messages on Dr. Kapoor's voicemail but later in the episode, he eventually calms down and gives him a decent goodbye. However, he did say that if he did not call him back then their friendship would officially end. Dr. Kapoor's daughter-in-law Ella reveals later in the episode that Kapoor had been informed by the doctors during his rehabilitation that the stress of being a doctor would be too much on his body.

Why did Anupam Kher leave the show New Amsterdam?

The news of Anupam Kher leaving David Schulner's NBC drama came just days after he told Hindustan Times that his wife, actor Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with a type of Blood Cancer. He told in his statement that he would like to inform everyone that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma which is a type of blood cancer. He said she was currently undergoing treatment and they were sure she will come out of it stronger than before. He expressed they were very blessed that she was being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.

About Anupam Kher's tv show New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital. The show follows Dr. Max Goodwin who is a medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and his ambition to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients. Apart from Anupam Kher as Dr. Kapoor, the show stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Bloom, and Jocko Sims as Dr. Reynolds

