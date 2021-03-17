'Anupamaa' Repeat Telecast Time And Other Details: Does This Show Air In Daytime?

Anupama is a Hindi soap opera that airs on the Star Plus channel every week. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character who is a mother in distress, receiving nothing in return even after giving her all to her family. Let's find out Anupama repeat telecast time.

What time is Anupama repeat telecast?

Anupama is currently accumulating 212 episodes and the drama series typically premieres at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday but holds its repeat telecast at 9 am and 11:30 am, too. Anupama is available on both Star Plus and Star Plus HD and was recently also added on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers who are now gradually getting the hang of how OTT works can blithely watch the show at any time they want.

Thanks to OTT, viewers can skip and skim through any episode they want to and need not worry about recording the show for future occasions. The same goes for any other serial they're used to as the renowned platform is equipped with a host of different shows, both the old and new ones. Anupama, which was originally adapted from the Bengali soap opera Sreemoyee, is currently seeing a surge in viewership with an average television rating point or TRP of 2.1. The series is recognised as the seventh-most watched Hindi GEC despite being fairly new and competing against several other shows with a longer run.

For those who aren't aware, the original screenplay i.e. Sreemoyee found stellar success among the audience and was ordered to have remade into five different languages. While Anupama is the Hindi language adaptation of the same, the plot also saw remakes in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is the official Marathi adaptation and majorly targets the same diaspora i.e. people within Maharashtra.

These shows have been widely appreciated especially at a time like this when the topic of women empowerment has become increasingly significant. Now that Anupama is catching up on the lies of her cheating husband and has realised the importance of being independent and self-sufficient, fans are wondering what will happen next in the broken relationship between Anupama and Vanraj. Here's a preview of the show -