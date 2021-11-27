Anushka Sharma, R Madhavan To Collaborate With Amazon Prime For 'The Wheel Of Time'?

Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy The Wheel Of Time has been garnering widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The series has been based on one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series novels written by late author Robert Jordan.

Amazon has left no stone unturned while promoting their new show and will also be collaborating with Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan.

Anushka Sharma, R Madhavan tease collab with Amazon Prime for The Wheel Of Time

Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan took to their respective social media and teased a collaboration with Amazon Prime for their new epic fantasy The Wheel Of Time. Both the actors posed with a copy of Robert Jordan's novel and announced their upcoming collab. Anushka wrote, "#TheWheelOfTime is turning and I can’t wait for you guys to see this amazing collab with @primevideoIN #Collab."

R Madhavan wrote, "Sit back, as I take you on a journey to the world of #TheWheelOfTime. Super excited to show you my fun collab with @primevideoIN #collab."

Meanwhile, the epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time is based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan (and completed by Brandon Sanderson). The fantasy series will cover a whopping 14 (+1) novels that debuted in 1990. Set in a magical world, the story follows Rosamund Pike who plays the role of Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organisation of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

As the series premiered, netizens and critics left their reviews of the epic fantasy. Some netizens claimed that the show was different from the books, while fans of the novel series said that these changes were necessary in order to transfer the story from one medium to another.

The show also features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The first season consists of eight episodes, with the first three episodes released on Friday, November 19 and the remaining five set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021.

