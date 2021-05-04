Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X To Appear On SNL Soon

Saturday Night Live is all set to conclude its 46th season by introducing two never-seen-before hosts on its list. It was on Monday when the channel NBC announced that Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the last two episodes of this season. Keegan-Michael Key will headline the episode which will be telecasted on May 15.

The Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo will be the key musical guest of the show. On the other hand, Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy will host the finale episode of the show which will air on May 22. Anya will be accompanied by the controversial rapper Lil Naz X as the main musical guest. This appearance of Lil Nas X will also Mark his studio 8H debut.

As soon as the Saturday Night Live lineup was announced via social media, Lil Nas X retweeted their post on his official Twitter profile. The rapper teased his fans that he will be performing his controversial song, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) during his appearance. Check out the tweet shared by Lil Nas X below:

Saturday Night Live

MONTERO + NEW SONG

5/22 ðŸ§¡ðŸ¥µ pic.twitter.com/DZwaWq4cWN — nope ðŸ¹ (@LilNasX) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Drivers License fame Olivia Rodrigo seemed pretty emotional for getting the opportunity to perform at Saturday Night Live. The singer re-shared the announcement on her social media by saying that she is completely 'stoked'. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live was under major scrutiny for appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the host of the show for the upcoming May 8 episode. He will be accompanied by Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus. Musk’s involvement in the show has drawn backlash, as Musk is currently engulfed in major controversy for his alleged mistreatment of employees, purportedly transphobic tweets, and promotion of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

The upcoming episode of SNL will mark its comeback almost after a month. Musk's episode is Saturday Night Live's first new entry following the show's spring hiatus. The last new episode of the show featured Carey Mulligan as the host and aired on April 10. The show airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

