AOT Chapter 139 Spoilers And Release Date: Find Out Eren's Fate In The Final Chapter

Attack on Titan aka Shingeki no Kyojin is one of the most popular manga of this decade. The manga was made into a successful anime show, which gained worldwide popularity when it originally released in 2013. As of now, Attack on Titan is airing its final season and the final chapter of the manga is set to come out soon. Read on to know the details of AOT Chapter 139 leaks and the release date.

AOT Chapter 139 Release Date

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 is set to release on Friday, April 9, 2021. The manga has been running for over 11 years and is finally coming to an end with the last chapter being 139. The final chapter is set to be released in April by Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, but the physical issue of volume 34 will start shipping on June 9. Fans of Attack on Titan can read the manga from legal sources like Crunchyroll, Kodansha comics and Viz media. The final ever chapter of Attack on Titan is expected to be released at the times below, varying for each time zone.

Pacific Time 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

India Time: 8:30 PM

AOT Chapter 139 Spoilers

The first page of the last chapter has been leaked on the website Reddit, and you can take a look at the leaked page here. According to the limited information we have from the leaks, it appears that Mikasa is going to kill Eren Yeager in the last chapter. As per the leaks, Eren Yeager starts to awaken the sleeping Colossal Titans in the walls and destroys half the world. As a result, Mikasa is forced to kill Eren Yeager by cutting off his head. In the leaked page of the chapter, fans can see Mikasa holding Eren's severed head while Armin looks on, bewildered.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a wildly popular Japanese dark fantasy anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hajime Isayama. The first season of the show premiered on April 7, 2013. The show is coming to an end with its final season in 2021 and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. The ending of the show also coincides with the manga ending around the same time. You can watch the show with the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu where they'll be released. Stay tuned for more updates on Attack on Titan and anime.