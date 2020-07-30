Aparna From 'Indian Matchmaking' Expresses Her Disappointment Towards Host Sima Taparia

On July 29, Wednesday, Netflix India shared a video on YouTube, where several participants of Indian Matchmaking reunited to share their after-stories. In the video, Aparna Shewakramani, one of the participants, expressed her displeasure towards some of Sima Taparia's techniques and found some of her comments about the female participants ‘concerning’. Read ahead and know more details.

Aparna Shewakramani talks about Sima Taparia

Talking about the same, Aparna Shewakramani said, "Watching her in the process, I definitely think that she takes her background and her understanding of the world into the process, and that makes sense". Explaining her statement, Aparna gave an example of another participant Pradhyuman. She said Sima treated him kindly despite him having rejected over 150 proposals. She presented him with chocolates. And on the other hand, she was described by Sima as ‘negative’ and ‘stubborn’, she added. Aparna said, "I think that’s very strange and very concerning and it actually gave me a little pause about the process, and how it was going to look for me.”.

In the same video, Aparna Shewakramani further talked about how Sima Taparia ignored Nadia's concern about her being stood up by one of the proposals Sima had suggested. Aparna said, “But it was interesting what Sima aunty said about him.”. “She said, ‘oh, he’s just unsure’. So people can not show up to meet other people and they can be ‘unsure’ but the minute I’m sure about something I’m ‘stubborn?”, Aparna Shewakramani added.

Recently, Aparna Shewakramani had an interview with an entertainment portal during which she spoke about Sima Taparia's orthodox plans on Indian Matchmaking. Aparna told the portal she felt that Sima was speaking from her own perspective. After watching the show on Netflix, she realised that Sima’s views were quite skewed in favour of male participants, she said. Aparna said she thinks Sima has double standards. She also added that it was quite interesting for her to hear the conversations rolling around that topic since the show aired.

Indian Matchmaking is a Netflix show produced by Smriti Mundhra. The show features host Sima Taparia, a marriage consultant who uses her years of matchmaking experience to bring two people together. However, Sima Taparia was not able to find a single match on the show. The documentary show released on Netflix on July 16, 2020. The show has received mixed reviews from the audience.

