Are Nick And Sharon Still Together? Here's An Update On The Married At First Sight Couple

Married at First Sight Australia, follows four couples who undergo an experiment as they meet for the first time at their wedding. The couples then take off for their honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up home, all the while they are still getting to know one another. Season 4 of the show had entertained its fans by featuring couples like Nick and Sharon, Michelle and Jesse and etc. Out of all the couples who were featured in the 2017 season, Nick and Sharon particularly won the hearts of many fans. Find out, if the beloved Married at First Sight Couple is still married.

Are Nick and Sharon still together?

Sharon Marsh appeared on Married at First Sight Australia Season 4. Sharon came on the show with her twin sister Michelle Marsh. The twins were natives of the Western Australian city of Perth and had quickly won the audiences over with their honesty and kindness.

During the show’s experiment, Sharon tied the knot with the reality TV Star Nick Furphy, while her twin sister Michelle Marsh married Jesse Konstantinoff. While fans got to see that Michelle and Jesse’s relationship never really started as they weren’t really into each other. But, Nick and Sharon had quickly hit it off. It seemed as though Nick and Sharon from Married at First Sight, had a genuine connection during the season.

Unfortunately for the fans of Nick and Sharon, the pair broke up within months of the Married at First Sight Australia’s wrap up. In an interview given to New Idea, Sharon Marsh revealed that she loves Nicks, but after moving to Melbourne to be with him, she realised that she wasn’t in love with him. Talking about their relationship she said that, immediately after making the move to Melbourne, she began to feel a “constant ache” in her chest, because she didn’t feel like she’d made the right decision. Sharon went on to state that, she was also missing her twin sister Michelle, her parents, and her dog.

Married at first sight couples: Where are Nick and Sharon now?

According to the reports of RadioTimes, following her split with Nick in 2017, the 36-year-old Sharon Marsh moved back to Perth and started a wine business with her sister, the wine range is Twins. Sharon is still running her commercial cleaning business, called Marsh Contractors Pty Ltd. The news report also confirmed that, in 2017, Sharon began dating Perth business owner, Julian Rosevear. However, it’s unclear if the pair is still together. 33-year-old Nick Furphy, on the other hand, is currently dating an Australian named Maggie Amber. He has posted several pictures with his new girlfriend on his Instagram handle.

