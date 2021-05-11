Are Tyra And Alex Still Together? Know All About The 'Unexpected' Couple's Status

Tyra Boisseau and Alex Wilson were one of the couples who made fans believe that they would continue to have a strong relationship. In Season 3, the couple made their first appearance and announced expecting a baby girl. Tyra broke the news to her family right after her sister Tiarra Boisseau delivered her baby.

While Tyra's mother was concerned for the upbringing of the child and her daughter's future, Tyra assured her that she would achieve all her dreams while raising her baby with Alex. Tyra would be heading out to college, three hours away from her home, right after giving birth. This made the situation more complicated for not only her relationship with her child but also her relationship with her boyfriend.

Tyra aspired to not only be a good mother and a good girlfriend but also to be graduate high school successfully, attend college and pursue cheerleading. Alex supported Tyra in her decision and took on the responsibility of the baby. In season 4 of Unexpected, fans saw Alex and Tyra continuing to have a long-distance relationship. At the time, Alex was living with his daughter at his grandmother's house in Kentucky while Tyra attended college at Campbellsville University.

The long-distance relationship started falling apart as the two grew apart from each other. In an episode of Unexpected, Tyra complained about how being in a relationship with Alex for eight years did have its cons. "When you're in a relationship with somebody for eight years, there are just certain things that get on your nerves", she said. She admitted that their relationship was not working out but they wouldn't let their daughter feel the tension.

"Layla's happiness is the most important thing to me. That's why I'm not going to let her see any tension between me and her dad.", she explained. When Tyra visited her boyfriend and her baby, she only gave attention to the child which made matters worse between the couple.

In 2020, they announced that they would be breaking up officially. They discussed that they would take a break until the distance between them wouldn't be an issue anymore. In January 2021, they celebrated Alex's birthday together which made their fans think that they had reconciled. So are Tyra and Alex still together in 2021?

Are Tyra and Alex still together in 2021?

In April 2021, Alex confirmed his relationship with another girl, Hanna Cole. The two responded to a fan who had asked for clarification and couldn't believe that Alex and Tyra wouldn't reunite. Tyra too confirmed the news on her Instagram handle. She took to her Instagram story to let fans know that she wouldn't be back in a relationship with Alex and they should let Hanna and Alex be happy together. "Y'all let Alex be happy with his relationship. There is no saving our relationship so trying to ruin his is pointless", she said adding laughing emojis. She further stated that she would be moving on.

Image: TLC Unexpected's Instagram

