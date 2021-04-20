Armie Hammer's 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode Taken Down By Disney+

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer had featured in a Running Wild with Bear Grylls' episode in the year 2019. Recently, Disney+ took down the episode featuring Hammer from their streaming platform. Read on to know more about the episode and Armie Hammer's case.

Disney+ pulls down Armie Hammer’s ‘Wild’ episode

According to Insider, Disney+ has taken down the Running Wild with Bear Grylls' episode featuring Armie Hammer and it is no more available on the platform. The episode was a part of the fifth season of the National Geographic series. The programming goes from episode four featuring actor Rob Riggle directly to the sixth episode starring former WWE world champion and Hollywood actor Dave Bautista. In the episode with Armie, the actor and Bear Grylls were seen going camping at the coast of Sardinia, which is an island in Italy. They were seen going underground cave diving and even rock climbing while discussing how to survive in such situations.

About allegations on Armie Hammer

In January 2021, several women came forward and shared screenshots of Armie's alleged DMs that they received. It was alleged that he had circulated several texts to these unknown women online. Some women also spoke about the abuse they experienced while they were with the actor. Armie Hammer's case took a twist when his former girlfriends accused him of emotionally abusing them. They also mentioned that he wanted to eat their flesh. On January 15, Grand Cayman police spoke to him about some private videos which were leaked from his account. In the videos, he spoke about having a sexual relationship with Miss Cayman. However, he denied the allegations and said that it had nothing to do with the Miss Cayman Islands beauty pageant.

In February, his talent agency WME dropped him as a client and his publicist denied working for him anymore. Later in March, the woman who came forward first accused him of raping her in 2017. The Los Angeles Police Department immediately looked into the matter. However, Armie's team has been denying all the allegations.

