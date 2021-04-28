At What Time Does Netflix Release Shows? Read Here To Find Out The Exact Release Timings

Netflix is an online streaming giant that has given audience all over the globe several brilliant shows and films. Netflix has also stepped into the regional scene to create Netflix original movies and shows, in addition to licensing several other works. One question that always comes across the viewers' minds is 'What time does Netflix release shows?'. Netflix has a simple answer for that!

What time does Netflix release shows?

Netflix announces the release date of the shows, but it never announces the timing. Why so? The online streaming giant has already cleared that question. In the Help section of Netflix, the answer to this one recurring question is given.

As we know, Netflix either licenses the shows or produces original regional content. Netflix original shows and movies are released at 12:00 am Pacific Time globally. Some Netflix titles are "original" in one country, but not in others. In this case, in the country where the show is an 'original', it is available at 12:00 am Pacific Time. In other countries, where the show is a licensed title, and not an original, the show is available at 12:00 am local time.

Upcoming International releases on Netflix

Fatma (Netflix Turkey Original)

Fatma is a Netflix Turkey Original crime thriller series. It was released on April 27, 2021. The series tells the story of Fatma, a housecleaner who embarks on a journey to find her husband but leaves a trail of murders behind her. Fatma's release time was 12:00 am Pacific Time which is 10:00 am in Turkey.

Yasuke (Netflix Japan Original Anime)

Netflix's latest original anime Yasuke is loosely based on a lesser-known story of a samurai warrior of African descent named Yasuke in 16th Century Japan. LaKeith Stanfield voices the titular character in the anime series. Yasuke's release is set for April 29, 2021.

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix US Original)

Netflix US original horror-thriller film Things Heard & Seen is an adaptation of the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The film stars Amanda Seyfried and James Norton in prominent roles. Things Heard & Seen's release is set for April 29, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: A still from Netflix Yasuke trailer)