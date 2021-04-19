ATEEZ Says 'we're Honoured' After Taking #1 Spot At Initial Round 1 Rankings On 'Kingdom'

MNET's Kingdom: Legendary War began airing on April 1, 2021, and since then has garnered huge attention from K-pop fans. The musical reality show, featuring six K-pop boy groups has made headlines each week with one stellar performance after the other. The latest episode of Kingdom: Legendary War revealed the initial rankings after Round 1 was completed.

The initial ranking was announced on the basis of expert judges' evaluation and contestants' votes. The final rankings will be revealed after adding points from fan votes and video view counts. ATEEZ took the #1 spot in the initial rankings. In an interview with Sports Chosun, the group revealed their thoughts on achieving this feat.

ATEEZ's thoughts on taking the #1 spot in the initial rankings after Round 1

In the latest episode of Kingdom: Legendary War, ATEEZ performed their song Wonderland based on a nautical theme inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean movie. This performance brought the team to no.1 according to the initial rankings of Round 1. In their interview, the group mentioned their desire to show the true potential of ATEEZ. The group went on to add that they poured their heart and soul into the live performance and they are proud of the result.

Commenting further on what they learned in the process, ATEEZ said that it has become a "good memory". ATEEZ mentioned that they are honoured to be placed first in the rankings and are grateful that their final performance turned out to be so well.

Speaking about the upcoming performances, where the six boy groups on the show will be performing each other's song covers, ATEEZ said that they will be adding their own unique touch to the song, at the same time maintaining the feel of the original song. The group concluded by saying that they are learning a lot from the senior groups on the show. ATEEZ added that they consider their past selves as their "rivals" and they seek to keep on improving further and deliver stellar performances.

ATEEZ is an eight-member group from KQ Entertainment. Currently, ATEEZ's member Song Mingi is on a hiatus from the group to focus on his mental health. ATEEZ made a comeback in March 2021 with the album Zero: Fever Part 2. The next episode of Kingdom: Legendary War will be aired on April 22, 2021.

