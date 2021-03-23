'Attack On Titan' Meets Marvel's 'Avengers': Did You Know The Avengers Took On The Titans?

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Avengers first featured in Avengers #1. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has contained a multitude of famous superheroes as protagonists, with Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. Meanwhile, Hajime Isayama wrote and illustrated Attack on Titan's first installment, which was reprinted in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Humans live in fortified areas to protect themselves from monstrous beasts known as Titans, according to the series, which was developed into an anime in 2013 and has become immensely popular around the world. An episode of Attack of Titan saw the Avengers make an appearance in a crossover episode to fight the Titans.

Attack On Titan meets the Avengers

Attack on Titan characters made their first appearance in the Marvel universe in 2015, in the Free Comic Book Day title Secret Wars #0, in the narrative Attack on Avengers by Isayama, C.B. Cebulski, Gerardo Sandoval, and Dono Sanchez Almara. The Titans arrive in New York in the comic, and S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers arrive to investigate. The Titans wreak havoc on Manhattan by devouring people and destroying structures. Spider-Man, with the help of Captain America, is able to entice two lesser Titans to pursue him and electrocutes them to death. Several Titans (including the Armoured Titan) cause significant damage to the remainder of the Avengers as they try to protect the city from the Titans.

Iron Man and Hulk battle the Female Titan while Hawkeye takes out one of the Titans by firing an arrow through a weak point in its neck. Hulk rips the roof off a radio tower on a highrise and lunges at the beast. As the Colossus Titan rages near the Statue of Liberty, the Guardians of the Galaxy appear out of nowhere to assist. The eight-page special concludes with Stark informing the Avengers that the battle is far from over, as more Titans appear across the city.

The Attack on Avengers crossover has no real conclusion because a second chapter was never published. Did the Avengers manage to stop the Titans from destroying New York City? It's unclear how the superteam dealt with the giant monsters, but it appears that they did a good job. They have a battle chance, at the very least, with the assistance of the Guardians of the Galaxy and possibly more heroes in the future, as the Avengers are the only ones who stand a fighting chance against the monstrous Titans.