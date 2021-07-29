'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Part 2 Release Date, Plot & More: All You Need To Know

A new promotional poster or 'key visual' for Shingeki no Kyojin aka Attack on Titan was released in March 2021 on the show's official website. Part 2 of the fourth season, which has been titled "The final season," by the creators, is confirmed. Read on for more details about the future of your favourite Titans -

【Key Visual】

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2



✨More: https://t.co/nekKlkgf89 pic.twitter.com/nFeDAbM4xu — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 27, 2021

When is AOT season 4 part 2 coming out? Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 release date

While an exact date for the upcoming 'Final season' has not yet been announced, a 'guesstimate' can be made. The mid-season finale of the anime aired in March 2021. Fans of the manga already knew that this would not be the end, since plenty of content from the manga remained unaired.

Following the release of episode 75 in part 1 of the final season, the makers officially confirmed part 2, exciting several anime fans (who haven't read the manga). However, when is AOT season 4 part 2 coming out? An official confirmation states that Attack on Titan final season part 2 comes out in the Winter.

Even though a date has not been confirmed, some reports allege that the date will be set for sometime in Jan 2022. It is also possible that the final season will come out in December 2021, however, one can only guess. Since there is plenty of content left to cover from the manga, there is also the possibility that all of it won't be adapted on the show making fans wonder: What happens then?

Seems like they’re sticking with Attack on Titan “The Final Season” and not officially adding Part 2 to the title. — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 28, 2021

Will there be a 5th season for Shingeki No Kyojin?

Several fans online claim that Shingeki no Kyojin, aka Attack on Titan, will return for a fifth season in December 2021. This is reportedly false since the makers themselves have stated that it will be part 2 of the "final season" which is season 4. However, what happens if the anime's creators aren't able to encompass all of the manga's content in part 2?

Well, it is safe to assume that if the show is unable to adapt the manga in its entirety, the final chapters of the manga would be adapted into a movie. The possibility of this is high seeing the successful and record-breaking run of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. However, this is simply an assumption.

IMAGE - ATTACKONTITAN INSTA

