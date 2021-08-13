'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Netflix Finalises Cast, Crew For Live-action Adaptation

The core cast and creative team for Avatar: The Last Airbender has been set for Netflix’s live-action adaptation. The series, which aired originally on Nickelodeon has cast four new members as originals, namely: Gordon Cormier (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Kiawentiio (Beans), Ian Ousley (Physical), and Dallas Liu (PEN15). Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) will be serving as the showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) executive producing in collaboration with Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will sever as directors, while Liang has also partnered with Goi to executively produce it.

Netflix's adaptation will reimagine the beloved Nickelodeon's award-winning animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender as a live-action adventure.

More details about the core cast and creative team

Gordon Cormier, of The Stand fame, will fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old boy Aang who happened to be Avatar, the master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. A prodigy, he will be shown to balance out the burden of his duties along with holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.

Kiawentiio is Katara, the last determined and hopeful waterbender in her village. As little as 14, she has already undergone a great personal tragedy that has held her back from rising to her true potential. However, her caring and warming spirit is still alive.

Katara's resourceful older brother, Sokka will be played by Oulsey. His character is the head of the tribe, outwardly confident, even brash, taking his responsibility very seriously. He doubts his skill as a warrior, often making it by wit and sense of humour.

Liu is Zuko, the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation and a skilled firebender. He is on an obsessive quest to hunt down Avatar because he believes that is the only way to reclaim his life and get emancipated from the demands of his cruel and controlling father.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been an audience favourite as it aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons, following the great adventures of Ang and his entourage who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the intense war with the fire nation The Legend of Korra launched on Nickelodeon in 2012 and ran for four seasons.

The writer, Kim talking about this version of the series stated that it will be packed with surprises for existing fans as well as those new to the story.

IMAGE:NETFLIX/INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.