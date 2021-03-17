'Bahubali': Netflix Plans To Take The Prequel A Notch Higher With Rs 200 Crore Budget

After the success of the blockbuster hit Bahubali franchise, Netflix one of the richest streaming OTT platform in the world had decided to pick up the franchise and shoot a prequel to the movie with a limited series titled Bahubali: Before the Beginning. According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has decided to scrap the earlier shot pieces of the series that was made with a budget of 100 crores. Going by the recent news, it seems that Bahubali on Netflix will be reshot with double the budgets that total to a whopping 200 crores.

Bahubali's prequel gets a new filming budget

According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix was not happy with the existing version of the series and hence decided to scrap the thing altogether. A source told the media outlet that, Netflix has reworked the script, cast and technical aspect of Bahubali's prequel are will be now reshooting the series all over again with their highest budget ever. The streaming platform believes that Bahubali has the potential to become huge and be India's answer to Game of Thrones. The total budget of the new prequel of Bahubali on Netflix is 200 crore and adding the scrap value, the ambitious project is worth 300 crores.

Bahubali: Before the Beginning's cast

Bahubali's prequel is produced by SS Rajamouli in collaboration with Netflix. Netflix has greenlit the limited series for a total of 9 episodes that will focus on the premise of Shivagami's rise in Mahashmati and is set in a period before Bahubali: The Beginning. The official synopsis of the series on IMDb reads, " A mutinous and bitter girl with a vengeance against the throne of Mahishmati gets involved in the politics and powerplay of the empire."

The series was originally going to cast Mrunal Thakur in the lead along with Rahul Bose, Atul Kulkarni, Snigdha Akolkar and Bijay Anand in key roles but since there have been reports that Netflix has reworked the cast there is no update whether Mrunal will continue playing the role of Queen Shivagami in the prequel. However, there has been no official news that says Mrunal Thakur has been replaced.

Bahubali: Before the Beginning's release date

The release date of Bahubali: Before the Beginning has not been announced yet. However, since Netflix had decided to reshoot the entire series again, the release of the series will take a while.