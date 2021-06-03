'Baywatch' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Classic Show

The action-drama series Baywatch released in 1989 and had a successful run for 12 years. It was one of the most-watched shows of that era. This show has a cult-like following and is often referred to as a pop culture phenomenon. The plot of Baywatch revolves around the lifeguards on the beaches of Los Angeles County, California and Hawaii and the difficulties they face in their day-to-day professional life. Here are all the details about the Baywatch cast and characters.

Baywatch cast and characters

David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon

David Hasselhoff played the role of Mitch Buchannon in this series. Mitch is the lead lifeguard who was promoted to the position of lieutenant. He has a son called Hobie from his former wife Gayle.

Pamela Anderson as Casey Jean

Pamela Anderson essayed the character of Casey Jean. Her character was introduced in season three and is a whitewater rafting instructor. She loves animals a lot. Earlier in her life, Casey battled bulimia, an eating disorder and helped one of her friends overcome it as well. Casy is in love with Matt but cannot they cannot stay in a relationship for long.

David Charvet as Matt Brody

David Charvet played the role of Matt Brody. Matt is given an ultimatum to either come with him to France or stays in Los Angeles and support himself. He has to resign after Neely Capshaw files a sexual harassment complaint against him. But is reinstated after the lawsuit is proven to be false.

Yasmine Bleeth as Caroline Holden

Yasmine Bleeth essayed the role of Caroline Holden in this series. Caroline is very stubborn when it comes to her love life. She divorced her husband and moved in with her sister. After a short stint as a lifeguard, she lands a role in a movie and moves to New York.

Jaason Simmons as Logan Fowler

Jaason Simmons played the character of Logan Fowler. His character was introduced in season five who had just arrived in California from Tasmania through an exchange programme. He does not obey orders which gets him in trouble with his seniors. He realises that his passion is directing moves and leaves Baywatch.

Alexandra Paul as Stephanie Holden

Alexandra Paul played the character of Stephanie Holden in this series. Stephanie has a fear of helicopters after her father died in a helicopter crash when she was seven years old. She and Mitch get into a relationship but she leaves him abruptly. But they got over their differences and become good friends.

