Bipasha Basu Shares BTS Moments With Husband Karan, Fans Call Them 'Dangerous Couple'

On August 13, actor Bipasha Basu treated fans with a sneak peek into her behind the scenes moments with husband Karan Singh Grover. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Dangerous. The pictures see Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posing in an open bus, likely to be somewhere overseas. Take a look at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's photos.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's BTS moments

Bipasha Basu shared four pictures on her Instagram. The first picture was a monochromic picture where she flashes her adorable smile, while Karan Singh Grover gazed at her with love. In the second picture, Basu and Karan were spotted looking into each other's eyes. In the third one, Basu was spotted sitting on Karan's lap as they smiled for the camera.

In this Instagram post, Bipasha Basu can be seen wearing a black polka-dot dress. She paired the top with black tights. She also sported the look with a black binny cap. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover looked stunning in a white shirt clubbed with white pants. While Bipasha Basu donned round sunglasses, Karan was spotted in aviator glasses. The Race actor accessorised her outfit with big loops and her hair was left open with curls hairdo.

Bipasha Basu's caption read as: You & I â¤ï¸

Behind the scenes of #Dangerous â¤ï¸

14th August @mxplayer â¤ï¸

Fans commented saying, "Dangerous couple"

Many fans and followers have commented on the pair's pictures. One of the users wrote, "Wow awesome pics. Beautiful and stunning couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Eagerly waiting for #Dangerous. All the best guys. Keep shinning". Several fans dropped heart emojis. Some of them commented, "lovely pictures", "Beautiful photo", "Can't wait to see both of you together" and many more. Check out some more reactions below.

Image credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram comment section

Bipasha Basu is making her comeback to acting after almost five years with her husband Karan Singh Grover in an upcoming web series titled Dangerous. The upcoming web series will also mark Bipasha Basu’s debut on a digital platform. The series is penned by Vikram Bhatt. Helmed Bhushan Patel, Dangerous will be releasing on MX Exclusive, on July 14, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

