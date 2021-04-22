Bisaat's Sandeepa Dhar On OTT's Evolution: 'It's An Actor's Medium, Not A Star's Medium'

Making her debut with a Bollywood film Isi Life Mein, actor Sandeepa Dhar gained immense popularity on the digital platform. She made her digital debut with the crime-thriller web series Abhay and also starred in the shows Mum Bhai and Dirty Games recently. Sandeepa Dhar's latest outing is MX Player’s Bisaat where she plays the lead role of a psychiatrist, Dr Kiyana Verma. During an exclusive interview, Sandeepa Dhar opened up about the evolving content on OTT.

Sandeepa opens about growing content on OTT

Speaking to Republic World, over the growing content on OTT, Sandeepa said, “I’m glad that OTT is evolving rapidly and there’s a lot of content that is being churned out and not everything is grey. I also feel digital has given the opportunity to a lot of actors. There are a lot of new faces who are actors who have been discovered lately. I think OTT has become more like an actor’s medium than a star’s medium, which I feel is great and refreshing and that’s how it should be. A character in a series should be based on the talent of an actor and nothing else, which I think is happening on the digital platform”.

When asked to make a choice between picking up a full-fledged Bollywood film or a project on OTT, Sandeepa said she would pick a project with a 'kick-ass' script, irrespective of the platform. She also said that as long as the script and her character is interesting, the medium of the project does not really matter to her.

More about Bisaat:

Bisaat revolves around the life of a psychiatrist Kiyana Verma who has the habit of getting involved in her patient’s life while trying to treat them. Bisaat cast includes Omkar Kapoor and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead roles with actors Khalid Siddiqui, Jia Mustafa, Leena Jumani, Tanvi Thakkar, Trishaan Singh Maini, and Samay Thakkar in supporting roles. The series is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is streaming on MX Player for exclusive members.

(Image Source: Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram)