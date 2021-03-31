Black Clover Season 5 Release Date: Know All Details Here

Black Clover is a fantasy anime series based on manga series written and illustrated by YÅ«ki Tabata. The fourth season of the show recently concluded. Here's the Black Clover season 5 release date and time and everything you need to know about the anime series.

Black Clover season 5 release date

Black Clover first premiered on October 3, 2017, and rose to fame ever since. The 4th season of the show premiered on December 8, 2020, and has aired over 16 episodes. The show concluded on March 30, 2021. In February 2021, it was revealed that the March 30th episode would be the season finale. The Black Clover episode 171 release date and time hasn't been revealed yet. However, according to the portal Monsters and Critics, there are speculations that the 5th season might release in mid-2022 or later.

Black Clover Ep 170 release date and time

The 170th episode was released on March 30, 2021, at 3:25 AM PDT. The show is produced by Studio Pierro. All the 170 episodes were released without any hiatus. However, all 170 episodes are considered a part of a single block just like Naruto, Bleach, and Naruto: Shippuden. In the fourth season, Ayataka Tanemura replaced Tatsuya Yoshihara as the director and Kanichi Katou replaced Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as the lead writer. The season concluded with Asta opening the barrier and allowing the devils to enter the living world.

More about Black Clover

The plot of Black Clover revolves around a young boy Asta who is born without any magical powers, which is new in the world he lives in. Along with his mages, he decides to become the next Wizard King. The main cast of Black Clover features Asta, Yuno, Lumiere Silvamillion Clover, Julius Novachrono, Marx Francois and Owen.

In season 4, the past of the devil inside Asta’s grimoire is shown. He is adopted by a human woman named Lichita and she names him Liebe. She gets killed while protecting the boy and it is later revealed she is a biological mother of Asta. However, instead of killing the devil who killed his mother, Asta befriends him.

Promo Image Source: Still from Black Clover