'Black Summer' Season 3 Release Date And Other Details About The Netflix Series

'Black Summer' season 3 release date has become a frequently asked question as the latest part has garnered a good response. Read to know about it

Black Summer season 3 release date

Black Summer is an action apocalyptic fictional drama series starring Jamie King, Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Kelsey Flower, Zoe Marlett, Bobby Naderi, and others. Created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, the debut season arrived in April 2019 with eight episodes on Netflix. It took around two years for the second installment as it has been recently released on June 17, 2021, on the streaming platform. Now, fans are questioning about Black Summer season 3 release date. Know the update below.

Black Summer season 3 release date

As of today, Netflix has not renewed Black Summer for a third season. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise as the second part was premiered just a few days ago. The continuation of the series depends on the performance of the latest part that consists of eight episodes. Even if Black Summer gets the third outing, it will not be until mid-2022 or 2023 for its release. This could be understood as the gap between the first and the second season was more than two years. 

 

Black Summer season 2 review 

 

What could be the Black Summer season 3 plot?

Black Summer season ended with Sun being the only person who gets into the plane. The Korean-speaking pilot seems to be a nice guy. But there is a big secret on where they would be heading. It could be revealed in the upcoming season. On the other hand, if the series is renewed it could also focus on Rose and Anna. They didn't make it to the plane and there is no information whether they are alive or dead. Fans are interested in knowing both storylines of the Z Nation prequel show. 

