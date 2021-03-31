Blackpink's Jisoo's Name In Historical Show Snowdrop Changed After Netizens Raise Concerns

Korean girl band Blackpink's singer Jisoo has bagged the leading lady's part in the upcoming historical drama series titled Snowdrop. However, the actor/singer's character's name stirred controversy because the name was similar to a historical figure who participated in the student protests that took place in 1987 in South Korea. Due to this, Blackpink's Jisoo's name in Snowdrop has been changed.

According to a report by cnalifestyle.com, South Korea-based broadcast company JTBC has released a statement in which they said that Jisoo's name was not related or based on that historical character. They also said that they will change the name now as people have pointed the similarities out. Initially, Jisoo's character's name was Young Cho. The new name has not been revealed yet.

Netizens have shared the news on Twitter and are excited to see Jisoo in a new character. Many also expressed their excitement over the making of the show and could not stop gushing about Jisoo's looks. Check out their tweets below:

This refers to the current #Snowdrop controversy. Although I understand wanting to support Jisoo (and Jung Haein), learning more about this sensitive time period will help you to see why the general public in Korea is reacting as they are. https://t.co/Gg1ktWH9C6 — CedarBough Saeji (@TheKpopProf) March 30, 2021

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink will have her character name in the upcoming drama #Snowdrop changed. This comes after online chatter that the name is similar to that of Chun Young Cho, a real-life prominent figure during #SouthKorea's 1987 student protests pic.twitter.com/Iu9RjeP50N — Hans Solo (@thandojo) March 31, 2021

#SNOWDROP please don't become #JoseonExorcist that netizens didn't give any second chance. Please be #ScarletHeartRyeo that everyone is pleasing for that second chance.â¤ðŸ˜” pic.twitter.com/7aMhm9CVbi — ë°• ë”˜ë”˜ (@parkdindin_jain) March 31, 2021

The synopsis of the show also made rounds on social media and this, too, met with criticism. The report further revealed that netizens raised concerns over the synopsis and were worried about the distortion of facts. The plot of this drama show is based on the pro-democracy movement. The cast of this show includes Jung Hae-in, Kim Ji-soo, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Yoo-jin, and Yoo In-na. The show is slated to release in June 2021.

Another show that faced the wrath of netizens was Joseon Exorcist. According to a report by Manila Bulletin, the show was cancelled after two episodes after people said that it distorted historical facts and Chinese props were used in it. International fans of the show have signed a petition to get the show to be available for streaming on Netflix.

Jisoo made her debut with the popular band Blackpink in 2016. She was credited for writing the lyrics of their popular track Lovesick Girls. This was the third single released by the band from their first studio album titled The Album. She then went on to star in the 2015 drama series titled The Producers and Arthdal Chronicles.

