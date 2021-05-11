'Blended' Cast: See The Actors And Their Characters In This Romantic-comedy Film

The romantic-comedy film Blended released in 2014. The plot of this film revolves around two single parents who meet on a blind date. But things do not go well on the date and they decide to never meet each other again. But fate gives them another chance when they coincidently meet in the same hotel on a safari trip to Africa. For all those who want to know about the cast of Blended, here are all the details.

Blended cast and characters details

Adam Sandler as Jim Friedman

Adam Sandler played the role of Jim Friedman in this film. Jim is the father of three daughters. He describes his experience of the blind date with Lauren to his co-worker. But one day, they bump into each other at the departmental store where the cashier accidentally exchanges their credit cards. He goes back to Lauren's place to his card back.

Drew Barrymore as Lauren Reynolds

Drew Barrymore played the role of Lauren Reynolds in this romantic-comedy. She is the mother of two boys. While Jim comes to his place to get his card back, her best friend Jen has been crying about her break up with her boyfriend Dick who is also Jim's boss. But since they broke up, they cannot go on their all-expenses-paid trip. Jim and Lauren separately decide to go on a vacation on that trip.

Bella Thorne as Hilary Friedman

Bella Thorne essayed the role of Hilary Friedman in the movie. Hilary is Jim's eldest daughter. She is shown to be a snarky person and jumps to her dad's defence every time Lauren's sons try to insult him.

Braxton Beckham as Brendan Reynolds

Braxton Beckham played the character of Brendan Reynolds. Brenden is Lauren's eldest son and he tries to warn Jim to stay away from his mother every time they see each other. Jim jokingly calls him Frodo with reference to the character from Lord Of The Rings.

Abdoulaye N'Gom as Mfana

Abdoulaye N'Gom played the role of Mfana in the movie. He is Jim and Lauren's safari guide. During their tour, they stop by a lion couple who is sitting with their prey and Mfana tells them how the lions are a blended family. He is one of the funniest of the Blended cast.

